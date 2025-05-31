ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ArcBest by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.