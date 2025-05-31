Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $16.06 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

