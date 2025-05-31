Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Wall Street Zen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 2.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 550,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,079.60. This trade represents a 3.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,632 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 102.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,449,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $13,122,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $9,504,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $9,207,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

