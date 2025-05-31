Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Astronics were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Astronics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

