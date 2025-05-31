Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 2.6%

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 450 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 275.29 ($3.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.50 ($6.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.05. The stock has a market cap of £766.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.