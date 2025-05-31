Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.65) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Stock Up 2.6%
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.