Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $206.01 and last traded at $204.30. 742,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,099,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.03.

Specifically, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total transaction of $1,675,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,143.04. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total value of $1,675,517.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,143.04. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,365.24. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after buying an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

