Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 830 ($11.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 746 ($10.04) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 864.25 ($11.63).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group Trading Down 1.3%
Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.66 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 47.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group
In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £8,041,352.72 ($10,819,904.09). 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
About Auto Trader
Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.
Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.
With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Trader Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.