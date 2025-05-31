B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Celsius Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CELH stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

