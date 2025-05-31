B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NAT

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.64 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $559.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

