Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $85.58 and last traded at $85.99. Approximately 199,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 323,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.77.

The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.11). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $759.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.49 billion.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Macro from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 570,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 539,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,161,000 after buying an additional 247,070 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth about $20,203,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,349,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 302,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,678 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.