Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

