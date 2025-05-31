Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

