Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $98.68 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in NetApp by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after purchasing an additional 429,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

