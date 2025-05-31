Barclays Increases Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $112.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price target on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Shares of PFGC opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,568 shares of company stock worth $5,747,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after buying an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 1,135,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,456,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

