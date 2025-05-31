Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $526,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,352.80. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $41.39 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Barrett Business Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.