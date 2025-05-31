Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

