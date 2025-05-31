Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

