Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 670 ($9.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Lancashire Trading Up 0.5%

LON:LRE opened at GBX 605 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 579.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 611.61. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 505 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 721 ($9.70). The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £10,494 ($14,120.02). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 171,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.40), for a total transaction of £943,393 ($1,269,366.25). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

