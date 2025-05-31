Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $214,390.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,603.15. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,293,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,073,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

