Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after buying an additional 998,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $181,357,000 after buying an additional 671,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

