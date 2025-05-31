Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of BBY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

