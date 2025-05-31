BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

