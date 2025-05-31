BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKTI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BK Technologies by 64,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $43.52 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on BK Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

