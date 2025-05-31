BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BXC. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

BXC stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

