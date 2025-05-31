BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 17,786 Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $16.64.

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KYTX shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

