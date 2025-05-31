BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $156,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

