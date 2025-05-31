BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARTNA. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 77,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 703.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

