Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE BYD opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 68.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 156.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

