BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $39,511.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,798,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,268,129.80. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,392,182 shares of company stock valued at $416,921,291. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

