Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $8.44

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLO. Citizens Jmp cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $254.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

