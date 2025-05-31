Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $31.13

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
BHLB opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.15%.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.
