Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $31.13

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

BHLB opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.