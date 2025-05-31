Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at $11.36

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 15,837 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $158,686.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,392,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,970,365.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 12,272 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,439,588 shares in the company, valued at $54,667,859.40. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $2,964,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

