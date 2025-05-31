Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Target Price at $20.67

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

