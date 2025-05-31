Brokerages Set Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 4.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.17.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
