Brokerages Set Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Price Target at $4.50

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALK. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of TALK opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.75 million, a PE ratio of 322.32 and a beta of 1.13. Talkspace has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talkspace by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 469,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Talkspace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,104,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 489,510 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,968,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talkspace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth $3,981,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

