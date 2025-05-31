Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 138359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 61.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $674.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.54.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

