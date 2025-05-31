Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $238.59, but opened at $255.60. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $237.25, with a volume of 395,846 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.08 and its 200-day moving average is $259.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

