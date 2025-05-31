C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $26.59. C3.ai shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 10,666,460 shares.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 216,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $4,747,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,752.76. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,529,519 shares of company stock valued at $34,038,096. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 471,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after buying an additional 313,066 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in C3.ai by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,157,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,306,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $38,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

