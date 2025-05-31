Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Camden National were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Camden National by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 46,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camden National by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Price Performance

Camden National stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.64. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.50%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

