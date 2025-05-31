Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s previous close.

Braemar Stock Performance

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Braemar has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of £77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Braemar had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Braemar will post 33.0310881 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

