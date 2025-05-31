Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 245 ($3.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

PETS stock opened at GBX 267.21 ($3.60) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 193.90 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 326 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.88.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Garret Turley purchased 21,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($67,218.33). 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

