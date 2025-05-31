Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$96.45 and last traded at C$93.76, with a volume of 1186278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.