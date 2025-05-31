Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QBUF opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

