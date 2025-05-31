Cetera Investment Advisers Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sapiens International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

