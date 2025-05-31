Cetera Investment Advisers Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,143,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 649,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,433,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,170 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

