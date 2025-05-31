Cetera Investment Advisers Has $312,000 Stock Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNGZ. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNGZ opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

