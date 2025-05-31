Cetera Investment Advisers Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Semtech were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,368.51. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

View Our Latest Report on SMTC

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.