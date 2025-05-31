Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $321,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CLSA upgraded Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Grab Stock Down 0.6%

Grab stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

