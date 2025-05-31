Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,610 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $88.07 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,258.76. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.