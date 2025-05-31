Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,134 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.17 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

